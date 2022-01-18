MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Dabble of Faith": an encouraging arrangement of poetic verse. "A Dabble of Faith" is the creation of published author Carolyn Hall, a native of Detroit, Michigan, a loving wife, and a dedicated mother of two who obtained a medical assistant certificate after graduating with honors from the Detroit Public School System.
Hall shares, "This Christian-based book has touched my heart and will touch yours too. The title itself was beautifully selected as it must have been a 'Dabble of Faith' that helped in this writing process. With poems that quote the bible and some from everyday life, these words have been amazingly written. This book is the best spiritual poetry I've read in a while. It breaks down the words of the Bible and puts them in this very pretty bouquet display of words that will uplift your spirits and allow you to be taken away by the sweet aroma of God words. This Poetry helps you to see that God is in everything and is all around us, in each and every day. So take this journey with me as we explore more of God's 'Food for Your Soul,' 'Light to my Path,' and his 'Forever Covering' love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Hall's new book will delight and encourage believers to reflect on their faith.
Hall pairs relevant scripture with inspired creative writing within the pages of this hopeful collection.
Consumers can purchase "A Dabble of Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Dabble of Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing