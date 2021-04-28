MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of the Grey Zone": a veiled polemic against the human tendency to seek pleasure outside of God's will. "Out of the Grey Zone" is the creation of published author Carolyn Joy, a resident of Naples, Florida, who enjoys kayaking, jogging, long walks, and sunsets.
Joy shares, "Amber Gratia (a recent empty nester) just moved to Palm Beach and landed a job as the new accountant at WeCare World International. Jack Hardie is an older, well-known, respected businessman on the East Coast of Florida and Chairman of the Board at the foundation. Two people, from two different lives who become unlikely friends, and create the slippery slope of sin and forbidden love. The deep, dark hidden secrets Amber uncovers will turn everyone's life upside down and leave her brokenhearted. Out of the Grey Zone is a story of God's grace, mercy and His unconditional love for Amber as she journey's on the road to forgiveness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Joy's new book is a relatable narrative that speaks a potent underlying message about the consequences of sin. Yet the story remains rife with hope because of its even greater emphasis on God, who stands willing and ready to forgive.
View a synopsis of "Out of the Grey Zone" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Out of the Grey Zone" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Out of the Grey Zone," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
