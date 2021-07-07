MEADVILLE, Pa., July 07, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Answer Me Now, Lord!: And Other Poems for the Searching Soul": an enjoyable collection of faith-based poems. "Answer Me Now, Lord!: And Other Poems for the Searching Soul" is the creation of published author Carrol Fae White, a native of Jamaica who attended Mico University College. Carrol is a caregiver for the elderly and volunteers with the Red Cross. She loves spending time with her daughter, Lemoya, and cherished grandchildren.
White shares, "This book retells some well- known stories from the Bible in a way that makes it an easy read for younger readers; stories like 'The seven days of Creation,' 'Jonah and the Whale,' and Simon the Sorcerer. It is also inspirational for adults and will minister to the discouraged with poems on faith, God's love for his people; as well as the personal testimony of the author.
"A common theme throughout the pages is the need for believers to be soul winners for Christ, even as they seek answers to the many questions they may have about life, the afterlife, and the numerous challenges that they face on a daily basis."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carrol Fae White's new book is an engaging series of writings that examine some familiar biblical stories.
With a lyrical writing style and thought-provoking poetic prose, that author writes in hopes of inspiring others in faith.
