GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes, a well-known community builder with over 35 years of expertise, is entering the market of Pennsylvania with its Build On Your Lot program. This initiative is the quickest and most efficient way to have a high-quality, personalized Caruso home built on any suitable homesite in South Central PA.
"We are thrilled to take our Build On Your Lot program into new territory," says Alan Shapiro, Caruso Homes' Vice President On Your Lot Division. "Pennsylvania has so much to offer new home buyers including a lower than average cost of living and numerous tax benefits, especially for retirees where payments from retirement accounts, pensions and Social Security are tax exempt. For many, Pennsylvania is the perfect place to build their dream home and Caruso Homes is excited to make that dream a reality."
Caruso Homes already leads the industry with countless awards and distinctions for superior construction, floor plan designs, community design, customer satisfaction, and much more. Amblebrook Gettysburg, a luxury retirement community and their first project in Pennsylvania, has already earned a reputation for excellence. Adding the Build On Your Lot program in this region gives buyers the flexibility to build where and how they want.
Like all other facets of the company, the Build On Your Lot division is dedicated to creating each house with integrity, high-quality materials, and the best craftsmanship possible to exceed homebuyer expectations and the standards of the industry.
"Our floor plans, designs, and communities are already known for their quality," Shapiro says. "Customers can rest assured that each house will be built with the same care, no matter which lot they choose."
Caruso Homes offers a variety of home designs from affordable starter homes to luxury estates to one-story plans that are ideal for retirees. Once buyers select a plan, they can personalize the style by choosing from craftsman, farmhouse or colonial features.
"We understand the unique needs and goals of today's modern homebuyer," says Amy Whaley, Pennsylvania Regional Manager. "We offer a range of floor plans and designs to address different lifestyles and preferences so that no matter who you are, we have something for you."
By using a Caruso Homes proprietary floorplan, buyers save time and money by not requiring the services of an architect. Caruso Homes encourages extensive personalization in terms of design, finishes, and improvements, up to and including the property itself, to match the consumer's preferences.
Established relationships with suppliers, trade partners, and reputable subcontractors who are familiar with building its designs are an additional benefit. Because of Caruso Homes' long history as a production builder, construction materials are purchased in large quantities from affiliated vendors. This saves their customers even more money than other custom home builders in the region.
Caruso Homes is also searching for agents or private property owners who wish to sell land, in an effort to co-market the property. If this is you, you're encouraged to contact Amy Whaley at (240) 495-1938 to discuss co-marketing options at no extra charge.
The Caruso Homes' website, http://www.carusohomes.com, offers interested customers information about floor plans, the construction process, and Pennsylvania Build On Your Lot services. Or contact a new home consultant at 717-500-3767.
ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | http://www.carusohomes.com
Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes, Inc. is an award-winning luxury home builder based in Crofton, MD offering a variety of new home communities and on-your-lot home building solutions throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and North
Carolina. Caruso Homes On Your Lot division specializes in providing move-in ready homes on any suitable homesite in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit http://www.carusohomes.com.
Molly White, Caruso Homes, 1 410-584-2500, molly@oneilinteractive.com
