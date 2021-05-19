MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Beginning": a captivating read about a girl who didn't think that establishing a bond with God could be amusing. This lighthearted story aims to open the minds of others to show them that following God isn't boring, as some make it seem; they just need to have the right perspective. "The Beginning" is the creation of published author Casey Little, a 20-year-old who resides in the rural countryside of Alabama. Her aspiration is to love people well and live her life wholeheartedly through God's empowerment.
Little shares, "What would happen if we lived a life that actually demanded God to show up?
"Casey thinks that through a shift of perspective and positioning of heart we are able to live a life that is full of wonder and adventure in a relationship with a Heavenly Father. Instead of enduring our life, we enjoy it.
"Now, this enjoyable life might take many different shapes. It might look like mounting the back of a motorcycle driven by a stranger in Santorini. It might look like dyeing your eyebrows pink after losing a friendly game of What Are the Odds. It might look like taking a roadie across the South Island of New Zealand with one of your favorite friends.
"One thing is for sure, no matter your circumstance, this is only the beginning. There is so much more life to live. Lighthearted and silly, this collection of stories taken from Casey's life has the power to bring more love and freedom into yours.
"The Beginning is only the beginning of Casey's story. Join her in this honest and vulnerable reflection of life and love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Casey Little's new book is a charming read that brings out the youthfulness of the author in hopes to pursue the youth of today.
