MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Following Christ Through Being a Discipler": an inspiring opportunity for further study of the importance of discipleship. "Following Christ Through Being a Discipler" is the creation of published author Casey Smith, a husband, a Marine veteran, and the founder of Following Christ Ministry Inc (FCM).
Smith shares, "This is his follow up book to Following Christ Through Being Discipled. Following Christ through being a discipler is the next step for those who have discipled. Being an effective discipler comes with understanding how Jesus discipled the original twelve.
"I believe, as my original home church did, that one-on-one discipleship is personal, accountable, and the most effective way to make disciples.
"Yes, Jesus taught in groups; but as you will see, each of the disciples were different. They were all individuals with different backgrounds, personalities, needs, strengths, and impacts on the church. Jesus interacted differently with Peter than he did with John or James. He did not treat them all the same, he interacted based on who they were and their individual needs.
"We are also all different with different backgrounds and needs, as will our disciples. This book also walks through how we, as followers of Christ, can make an impact on the church today. The future of the church depends on us carrying on what Jesus started."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Casey Smith's new book is the compelling second installment of the author's educational tools.
Smith shares a complex and informative resource for the furtherance of religious education.
