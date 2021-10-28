MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Following Christ through Being Discipled": a creative opportunity for spiritual evaluation and development. "Following Christ through Being Discipled" is the creation of published author Casey Smith, a disabled Marine Corp veteran and founder of Following Christ Ministry.
Smith shares, "Following Christ though being discipled is a simple tool to help anyone with questions about what it means to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. They will be able to understand more about the Bible, God, the church, and other important aspects about the Christian walk. There are three very important verse concerning discipleship. The Apostle Paul, in 1 Corinthians 11:1, tells us to follow him as he follows Christ. This is where I got my inspiration for my ministry Following Christ Ministry. Paul also tells Timothy, in 2 Timothy 2:2, that everything he has learned, he is to teach faithful men to teach others also. This is where discipleship starts. Training leaders in the church to take their lives and invest it into the life of a new believer or someone searching for truth. The most important verse is the command given by Jesus himself to the disciples in Matthew 28:19–20. We are all commanded to go throughout the world and make disciples. Now, more than ever, we need faithful men and women to stand up, share the gospel, and make disciples for our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Casey Smith's new book is an intriguing tool for religious education.
Smith shares a complex and informative series of lessons designed for one-on-one discipleship.
