MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bucketsville": a valuable opportunity to discuss one of the stronger negative emotions a child may experience, envy. "Bucketsville" is the creation of published author Cassandra Partelow Lange.
Lange shares, "This is a story that dives deep into exploring the emotions that stem from envy and learning how trusting the Lord and his purpose for your life is the ultimate way of life.
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths. (Proverbs 3:5-6)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bucketsville is an engaging children's story that presents an array of important Christian values.
Lange wrote this book in hopes of helping young readers learn how to recognize and appropriately cope with envious feelings.
