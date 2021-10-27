MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bucketsville": a valuable opportunity to discuss one of the stronger negative emotions a child may experience, envy. "Bucketsville" is the creation of published author Cassandra Partelow Lange.

Lange shares, "This is a story that dives deep into exploring the emotions that stem from envy and learning how trusting the Lord and his purpose for your life is the ultimate way of life.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths. (Proverbs 3:5-6)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bucketsville is an engaging children's story that presents an array of important Christian values.

Lange wrote this book in hopes of helping young readers learn how to recognize and appropriately cope with envious feelings.

Consumers can purchase "Bucketsville" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Bucketsville," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

