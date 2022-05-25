"The Magic Fairies of Hilo, Hawaii" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cassandra Sandy Cordeiro-Gaspar is an engaging story of friendship, adventure, and unexpected surprises as a young fairy sets out on a journey.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Magic Fairies of Hilo, Hawaii": a fun and entertaining fairy tale adventure. "The Magic Fairies of Hilo, Hawaii" is the creation of published author Cassandra Sandy Cordeiro-Gaspar.
Cordeiro-Gaspar shares, "Nalani is a fairy princess. She, along with her mother Kanani, rise each day, before the morning sun to complete their fairy duties.
"Nalani has an adventurous spirit that wants to be free and explore the land in which she lives. Through this, she finds treasures and friendship, but also trouble. Lucky for Nalani, her friends are always there to help."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cassandra Sandy Cordeiro-Gaspar's new book will delight and entertain the imagination.
Cordeiro-Gaspar shares in hopes of bringing joy to the lives of young readers as they journey out with Nalani to explore the wonders of the world.
Consumers can purchase "The Magic Fairies of Hilo, Hawaii" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Magic Fairies of Hilo, Hawaii," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
