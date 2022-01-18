MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gigi's Adventures": an engaging narrative for juvenile readers that explores faith, strength, and following one's heart. "Gigi's Adventures" is the creation of published author Catherine Baumann.
Catherine Baumann shares, "Gigi is a young girl with a big heart and a shyness that she learns to overcome with the help of her family and Sunday school teacher.
Her greatest teacher is God Himself after she receives the gift of His Holy Spirit.
"Others can't help but notice a shine in her eyes whenever she thinks about God and His love and songs and all that she reads and learns in Sunday school about Jesus and her newborn spirit.
"Gigi encounters challenges and opportunities to reach others as she herself grows in the grace and knowledge of God and His workmanship.
"Her tender heart and words of encouragement and kindness make impressions and bring various responses—some good and some not so good. She never stops caring and wanting to understand and help others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Baumann's new book will inspire and engage the imagination as readers discover a unique young girl and the impact faith can have.
Catherine Baumann is pleased to present a faith-based narrative for the enjoyment and encouragement of young readers' faith.
Consumers can purchase "Gigi's Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gigi's Adventures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
