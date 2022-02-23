MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Three Moons * Two Suns": an adventurous journey to save a stolen queen. "Three Moons * Two Suns" is the creation of published author Catherine Church Piwowar, a dedicated wife, a resident of Florida, and a vocalist.
Church Piwowar shares, "The Stewart children grew up living in an apartment across the hall from their grandparents. Little did they suspect that the fairy tales their grandparents told them were not fairy tales at all.
"Travel with the Stewart children to the planet Thera, where their natural abilities and talents become the extraordinary means they use to rescue the queen of Annabella."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Church Piwowar's new book will engage the imagination as readers discover a new and adventurous fiction.
Church Piwowar pairs an affable cast of characters that find themselves on an unexpected quest.
