MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Max, the Magical Spider": a charming and unique children's tale. "The Adventures of Max, the Magical Spider" is the creation of published author Catherine Czajkowski.
Czajkowski shares, "A magical spider named Max sat on a shelf at the county fair. He wished hard for a home and nice family to live with. In the Ball Toss Booth, next to Max, was a furry toy spider with a big red bow. 'I hope someone nice wins you,' Max said to the furry toy spider. 'Then I'll finally have a home.'
"But Max waited and waited…all day…and all evening…and wondered if his wish would ever come true."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Czajkowski's new book is a sweet family tale of a little spider's big wish.
With a captivating story and colorful illustrations, this tale is certain to capture the imagination of little ones.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Max, the Magical Spider" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Max, the Magical Spider" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Max, the Magical Spider," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
