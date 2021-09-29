MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heart and Soul: From My Heart": a lovingly crafted anthology. "Heart and Soul: From My Heart" is the creation of published author Catherine Denise Smith, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, who is the tenth of eleven children born to loving parents. Smith has been blessed with two sons and three grandchildren.
Smith shares, "My desire is that when people read this book, it will shed some light on how their life can be changed in a way that will bring about joy, peace, and happiness, as well as health and wholeness as it is continuing to do so for me.
"Included in this book is a poem titled 'A Healing Heart.' It highlights how letting go of the past and past pain can bring about healing in one's life. It is always in the best interest of a person to always remember to forgive others, whether it's family, friends, or just people who are involved in your everyday life. I hope that people, after reading this book, will understand what needs to be done to live a happy and prosperous life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Denise Smith's new book is an emotional and spiritual testament to the author's life through the peaks and valleys.
Smith shares in hopes of encouraging others during times of darkness that they too may regain the joy of God's light.
