MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Some Said We Wouldn't Make It but God!": an emotional tale of the power of family bonds. "Some Said We Wouldn't Make It but God!" is the creation of published author, Catherine Judkins Allison, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who grew up in Virginia and was the sixth out of fourteen children to John and Ella Judkins.
Catherine shares, "Growing with thirteen siblings and was considered poor, she is a true believer who turned from rags to riches. The word riches is not just money but peace and happiness. This shows that is up to you to move forward and reach your goals. Yet no negative thoughts come to mind. Give God the glory over every thought, and when you meet your goal, be thankful. This is the first generation, and there will be a part 2 for the second generation. Remember to be thankful and pass it on to help others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Judkins Allison's new book is a sweet family history that examines family ties.
Mrs. Allison's storytelling has a charming nostalgia that reminds readers of hearing tales of past family members as told by the family matriarch.
