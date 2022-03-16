MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Views From Shenir (Mount of Light)": a potent opportunity for taking time to appreciate God's word. "Views From Shenir (Mount of Light)" is the creation of published author Cathy Peters Gilot, a loving wife who comes from a large family of ten children.
Gilot shares, "Views from Shenir (Mount of Light) is a title that my dear husband lovingly suggested. The scripture given which is Song of Solomon 4:8 refers to a new thing that God is doing in these last days. It is to challenge our thinking to draw us from the old literal way of understanding the Word of God. Because to understand God, our minds must go beyond the natural, we must be able to think outside the box. The goal is to connect with us spiritually. Based on Deuteronomy 4:32, God does not want us to think small or to look at things just on the surface and narrowly. He wants us to have a complete view and to have a deeper understanding of things. Solomon 4:8 is an invitation to us to go to Zion, which cannot be moved (Psalms 125:1). In other words, God wants to bring us to a higher vantage point so that we can see from His stand point of from above and not from below. In Solomon 2:10, 17, God is inviting us to put to work this great mind that God has given us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cathy Peters Gilot's new book will delight the spirit and inspire the soul as readers discover a collection of endearing poems.
Consumers can purchase "Views From Shenir (Mount of Light)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
