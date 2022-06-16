"When Jesus Saves: Poems for the Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Catina Hamm is an enjoyable collection of personal poetry that will encourage and rejuvenate one's sense of connection with God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Jesus Saves: Poems for the Soul": a powerful reminder of God's grace. "When Jesus Saves: Poems for the Soul" is the creation of published author Catina Hamm, a loving wife, dedicated mother of eight, and native of Virginia.
Hamm shares, "These poems chronicle a walk with Christ. Some of these poems may hit home because these are poems written about or for people who have a relationship with Christ. Christ and his love is the main topic of most poems. Learn how to heal from the hurt by reading these poems. These poems also show that no one can love like Christ loves. We all aspire to love like he does; however, it is an ongoing process. We may fall short; however, the fact that we continuously try means a lot to Christ, and because of that, we have his mercy and blessing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catina Hamm's new book will delight the spirit as readers reflect on the message of faith within each installment.
Hamm shares in hopes of encouraging others on their walk of faith to embrace God's promise and live joyfully.
Consumers can purchase "When Jesus Saves: Poems for the Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
