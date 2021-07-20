HERMITAGE, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCL Container, North America's leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum packaging, has announced that it is partnering with sustainable bottled water company Pathwater, to manufacture its 100% recyclable aluminum bottled water containers.
Traditionally, plastic has been the primary container used in the bottled water market, with an estimated 70 million bottles consumed daily in the United States. A significant problem is that most plastic bottles are simply thrown away, ending up in landfills, incinerators or polluting the environment rather than being properly recycled.
CCL is helping Pathwater, whose mission is to end single-use plastic bottles, change this concerning trajectory, offering an eco-friendly solution, with high-end consumer appeal. "We are proud to partner with Pathwater in creating a truly sustainable container for the bottled water market," says Kimberly Kizer, Vice President of Sales for CCL Container. "Our refillable aluminum bottles are functional and attractive, encouraging customers to reuse each bottle infinitely. And we use virgin aluminum, the bottles are highly recyclable whenever the consumer is ready to dispose of it."
The sleek and lightweight containers, which typically hold 20.3 fluid ounces, are featured across multiple product lines, including Pathwater's premium still, carbonated, and alkaline water varieties. As part of Pathwater's co-branded Bottle Program, CCL also is working with the California-based company to design custom aluminum bottled water containers for environmentally conscious brands such as 1 Hotels, Napa Farms Market, and Re/Done.
Consumer demand for these eco-friendly products is driven by convenience and functionality. Measuring 66 mm in diameter and 260 mm high, the lightweight bottles are easy to carry and feature a wide-mouth opening with resealable cap for on-the-go consumption. Aluminum bottles also keep beverages colder for much longer than their plastic counterparts. Notes Kizer, "This makes aluminum beverage bottles an ideal solution for venues, sporting events, and other outdoor activities. CCL containers are rustproof and water-resistant, consumers can continue to use them for a long time before recycling."
With a broad spectrum of custom body shaping and decorating options, CCL aluminum containers feature a high-end look and feel that far exceeds that of single-use plastic water bottles. Brands work with CCL's in-house advanced lithography department to create distinctive designs that raise consumer appeal at point-of-sale. Pathwater's bottles and co-branded products feature attractive, top-to-bottom graphics printed directly onto the aluminum. This inline process eliminates the need to add traditional pressure-seal labels, reducing the number of steps involved in production, while lowering carbon footprint. "This is just one more way that we support Pathwater's efforts to lead the charge in creating sustainable products for environmentally conscious brands and their customers," Kizer says.
The aluminum bottled water container has been so well received that CCL has partnered with Pathwater to launch several specialty bottles, including limited-edition Earth Day and Made in the USA bottle packs. Proceeds from these sales benefit several environmental and charitable nonprofit organizations that are visually represented as part of the bottles' unique graphic designs.
About Pathwater
As the first 100 percent reusable, recyclable bottled water in a sturdy aluminum bottle, Pathwater is leading the charge in sustainability. Lightweight, infinitely refillable, and affordable, this mission-driven brand is providing a sustainable solution to the single-use plastic water bottle crisis plaguing our planet. Pathwater is available in 9- and 18-bottle packs in still, carbonated, and alkaline varieties. Through its co-branded bottle program, Pathwater partners with like-minded organizations and brands to create custom aluminum bottled waters. Pathwater is available at drinkpathwater.com, Amazon and select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit https://drinkpathwater.com/.
About CCL Container
CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging for a broad range of consumer products and market sectors. State-of-the-art manufacturing lines produce finished containers at rates of more than 200 units per minute in a complete range of sizes, shapes, and styles, with a full spectrum of inline decorating options available. The company is headquartered in Hermitage, PA and operates three manufacturing facilities in North America. In addition to Hermitage, PA, plant locations include Mexico City and Guanajuato, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.
CCL Container is a division of CCL Industries, one of the largest specialty packaging companies in the world. CCL Industries employs over 21,000 personnel, with over 180 production facilities operating in 40 countries.
For more information on CCL Container, visit http://www.cclcontainer.com.
For additional press information, please contact:
Ilena Della Ventura
Delia Associates
T. 908-534-9044
Media Contact
Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 908-472-8251, idellaventura@delianet.com
SOURCE CCL Container