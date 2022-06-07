Innovative Matrix Design Creates Opportunities for Brand Differentiation for a Wide Range of Applications
HERMITAGE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCL Container, North America's leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum packaging, has introduced a unique, matrix-shaped aluminum bottle that can be fully customized to brand specifications. With distinctive vertical lines and sharp angles, the container is a prime example of the unconventional shaping capabilities made possible with CCL Container's proprietary BodyShapes technology.
Made from durable, lightweight aluminum, the matrix-shaped bottle is fully recyclable and can be designed with rich graphics, bright colors, textured finishes, embossing and debossing, metallics, and other design and decorating effects. Any top can be customized for this container, including pumps, screw caps, trigger sprayers, aerosols, and more.
"The matrix-shaped aluminum bottle looks as impressive on the shelf as it feels in the customer's hand," said Kimberly Kizer, Vice President of Sales for CCL Container. "We've developed this container to drive brand differentiation and deliver the kind of experience that today's consumers demand."
From dramatic curves and cut angles to subtle contours that extend the length of the container, BodyShapes custom-shaping capabilities enable CCL Container to develop aluminum bottles that can increase brand interest, recall, and affinity. Multi-color lithography supports a variety of colors, graphics, and imagery that capture the essence of the brand and the attention of consumers.
CCL Container's matrix-shaped aluminum bottle reinforces the company's commitment to delivering innovation while prioritizing sustainability. Eliminating waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems are core components of the CCL Container mission.
Learn more about CCL Container's innovative aluminum manufacturing and design capabilities by visiting: https://cclcontainer.com/aluminum-packaging/
About CCL Container
CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging for a broad range of consumer products and market sectors. State-of-the-art manufacturing lines produce finished containers at rates of more than two hundred units per minute in a complete range of sizes, shapes, and styles, with a full spectrum of inline decorating options available. The company is headquartered in Hermitage, PA, and operates three manufacturing facilities in North America. In addition to Hermitage, PA, plant locations include Mexico City and Guanajuato, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.
CCL Container is a division of CCL Industries, one of the largest specialty packaging companies in the world. CCL Industries employs over 21,000 personnel, with over 180 production facilities operating in 40 countries.
For more information on CCL Container, visit: http://www.cclcontainer.com
Media Contact
Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 908-534-9044, idellaventura@delianet.com
SOURCE CCL Container