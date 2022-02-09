MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Good Beginning": a thoughtful reflection on life with seven siblings and devoted parents. "A Good Beginning" is the creation of published author Cece Poister, the eldest of eight children born to a loving couple from Beaver, Pennsylvania.
Poister shares, "Growing up in a small town in the '50s and '60s provided time to play outside all day, and your parents never worried. This also provided many fun and sometimes scary adventures. Eight brothers and sisters in one household also provided another great collection of tales to be told, as did being the first female in an all-male cargo world. All the stories are true and range from humorous to scary, sad, poignant, and just plain crazy. They cover over seventy years of adventures from early childhood, marriage, and working women. I would like to say a special thank you to the two women who helped make this book possible: Rita Hoepp and Velma Saire. They edited, suggested changes, and asked questions to get the story better."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cece Poister's new book is a delightful look into a life of love, family, and faith.
Poister shares a heartfelt collection of personal stories from a vibrant family life.
