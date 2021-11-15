MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Honeymoon from Hell": an entertaining and brief collection of private memories. "The Honeymoon from Hell" is the creation of published author Cece Poister, a loving mother of two and Nana to four who was born in 1945 while her loving father was serving in World War II.
Poister shares, "Hawaii is the beautiful backdrop for the honeymoon that was saved for by pinching pennies. Much planning went into the trip because we were going to be there for two weeks. I could hardly wait to get started."
"The Honeymoon from Hell" is my true story. It takes place in 1966 when going that far for a honeymoon was a bit unusual. What was to have been the dream honeymoon of a lifetime turned into one endless disaster after another. From wheels up to 'home at last' and everything in between, if it could go wrong, it did.
"As I look back at all that went wrong, I now laugh; but at the time, it was not funny and had me in tears."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cece Poister's new book will entertain and likely strike a familiar nerve as readers learn of the highs and lows of what was meant to be a trip of a lifetime.
Consumers can purchase "The Honeymoon from Hell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Honeymoon from Hell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing