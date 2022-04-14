"The Power of Influence" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cedric Penn is an articulate discussion of the positive and negative effects of various elements on the world.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of Influence": a thought-provoking exploration of spiritual and worldly influences. "The Power of Influence" is the creation of published author Cedric Penn, a loving husband and father who is a minister and teacher of the Word of God. He is also a biblical counselor with a Bachelor of Science degree in biblical studies with a minor in biblical counseling from the College of Biblical Studies in Houston.
Penn shares, "The Power of Influence is a call to recognition and a remembrance to some to accept the responsibility and even the calling to positively influence the atmosphere with love.
"There are so many influences in this life, but there are only two types of influences. Those are positive and negative influences. In The Power of Influence, we take a journey to discover different influences and their impact on the shaping of the world that we live in.
"We were all created for a purpose. That purpose is to influence the atmosphere. What purpose are you serving? What type of influence will you be?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cedric Penn's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider the thoughtful points made within.
Penn offers an uplifting and motivating discussion in hopes of helping others to put positivity out into the world.
Consumers can purchase "The Power of Influence" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Power of Influence," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
