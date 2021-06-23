MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Blink of an Eye": a gripping fantasy adventure. "In the Blink of an Eye" is the creation of published author Celistine Moors, a loving daughter, devoted wife, and passionate creator who reclaimed the joy of writing following retirement.
Moors shares, "'I call on you, O God, for you will answer me; give ear to me and hear my prayer' (Psalm 17:6).
"Everyone in the house must call on our Lord and Savior. The fear of the voices that screamed through the long vacant hallways sent chills and terror through all who occupy the house. Someone's voice, not recognizable, whispered in the background, 'Have you not forgotten about why we are here?' Everyone in the room abruptly stood up. 'That was a child's voice!' someone shouted. The group rose to their feet and started looking in every corner for the child who had spoken, to no avail.
"Everyone was starting to understand that they must continue to work together to continue to fight the evil. It was time again to kneel down and pray."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Celistine Moors's new book is a captivating thriller from the start.
A lost child, uncertainty, and celestial beings among the living—what more may unfold for the faithful within this tale? Read along to discover a fresh supernatural adventure.
