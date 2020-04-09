NEWTOWN, Pa., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak today announced Gartner has recognized its indoor location services among the two highest scores in all use cases analyzed by the research firm. Among 14 vendors, CenTrak received the highest product score for zonal asset tracking, people tracking and high-value or flight risk asset tracking and the second highest score in static asset location and real-time location services asset tracking. CenTrak was also recently recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for the second time in a row.
Published on January 30, 2020, Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global report analyzes five common use cases to help infrastructure and operations leaders assess the ability of vendors to meet the needs of their organizations. CenTrak is listed in the highest third for all use cases.
"CenTrak is proud to have been positioned with the highest and second highest scores in all indoor location services use cases analyzed by Gartner," said CenTrak Chief Executive Officer Ari Naim. "Our mission is to provide solutions that enable healthcare leaders to take advantage of the benefits of real-time location technology. Being recognized in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report is a great honor. We are especially proud of this achievement today, as this technology is currently being used to perform critical contact tracing services to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic."
CenTrak offers a suite of scalable and innovative location technology solutions for the healthcare industry. More than twenty-five types of locating tags, beacons and sensors support a variety of applications, including environmental monitoring, clinical workflow automation, wayfinding, hand hygiene compliance and safety and security for patients and staff. CenTrak uses patented Second-Generation Infrared (Gen2IR), LF Exciters, active and passive UHF RFID, BLE, Wi-Fi, GPS and ultrasound to collect and transmit real-time location data over enterprise-grade networks.
To access a copy of Gartner's full Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global report visit https://centrak.com/gartner-indoor-location-services/
Sources: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 30 January 2020. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 13 January 2020.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About CenTrak
CenTrak helps healthcare leaders across the globe increase productivity, streamline workflows, drive patient and staff satisfaction, and reduce operating costs via the industry's most robust and scalable Enterprise Location Services™ offering. CenTrak was named a three-time KLAS category leader for real-time location systems. Visit CenTrak.com.
Media Contact:
Stacy Shorter
Director, Marketing Communications
sshorter@centrak.com