NEWTOWN, Pa., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to mounting concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), CenTrak will host a free webinar on Wednesday, March 11 at 2:00 PM EDT to explore strategies for using indoor location service, RTLS, to automate infection prevention and control outbreaks in healthcare settings.
The CDC recently released new infection prevention and control recommendations for healthcare facilities in an effort to contain the emerging outbreak. In addition to an overview of the CDC's recommendations, a panel of healthcare experts will address how locating, sensing and IoT technologies are used to reduce the spread of infection in a variety of applications, including: hand hygiene compliance; contact tracing between patients, visitors, staff and the equipment used to treat patients. Some of these solutions can be immediately initiated in CenTrak's 1700+ installations across the country.
The webinar was planned following the cancellation of the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, making it one of many major events cancelled in recent days due to the coronavirus. More than 42,500 people attended the conference in 2019, and this will be the first time in 58 years the event has not gone on as planned. According to conference officials, the event was cancelled, in part, due to the potential of an adverse event that could displace healthcare workers during a critical time.
"Though we were disappointed by the news, CenTrak supports the decision to cancel HIMSS20 and understands the significant risks associated with the coronavirus," said CenTrak Chief Commercial Officer Wil Lukens. "Unlike other industries, healthcare cannot close its doors in the face of an outbreak, and healthcare professionals must find ways to safely care for patients regardless of the circumstances. CenTrak is committed to helping healthcare leaders strengthen their infection control practices and will continue to support that goal beyond the current crisis."
