Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation, has been appointed to a two-year term on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Board of Directors. Between 2020 and 2021, Centric Bank donated over $70,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). “Our Centric Bank Way principle #26 is Contribute to the Community. In addition to financial support, service by our team members is a priority for Centric Bank,” says Husic.