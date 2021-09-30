PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Pru's entrepreneurial journey began back when he was just a college student. A decade later, he has been part of a number of successful online businesses that have generated millions of dollars per year. Pru is a self-taught ecommerce expert who spent months reading books, watching tutorials, browsing online forums, and speaking with other successful ecommerce entrepreneurs before he took the leap in his current venture: teaching other aspiring online business owners how to build their own ecommerce empires.
Peter Pru founded Ecommerce Empire Builders, which guides thousands of students through the process of creating and scaling lucrative online businesses, in 2016. With the help of the Ecommerce Empire Builders team, Pru designed and developed a number of programs and courses dedicated to providing the foundation for ecommerce entrepreneurs to find their niche and start making money. He is constantly transforming his business to stay up-to-date with changes to the ecommerce industry, which led him to exploring an entirely new arsenal to help others. He decided to become an author.
"Ecommerce Empire: The Definitive Guide to Starting & Scaling a Future-Proof Online Business will be a blueprint for ecommerce success," said Peter Pru. "I use my own failures, experiences, and successes in ecommerce to provide helpful advice to those who are just starting out or want to grow their online businesses. But my goal isn't to teach people to follow in my footsteps, it's about helping them understand how to build a business that fits their lifestyle. So, I'm giving them an instruction manual, which is what my book will be."
Ecommerce Empire will feature ten chapters that take readers through all the steps they need to follow to start building and customizing their own funnels that drive traffic to their digital storefronts.
"People think you need sophisticated skills in data analysis or marketing to be successful in ecommerce, but this simply isn't true. You also don't need to have a crew of rich investors or benefactors behind you," says Pru. "All you need is control and confidence, which I hope to give you through my book."
Peter Pru's book is currently not available yet, but is scheduled to be published in 2022.
About Ecommerce Empire Builders: Ecommerce Empire Builders provides cutting-edge programs and services to help entrepreneurs build, launch, and scale their ecommerce businesses. To learn more, please visit https://ecommerceempirebuilders.com/home. To learn more about Peter Pru and for updates on his book, please visit https://peterpru.com/.
