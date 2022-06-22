"Swords & Riches" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chad Shenberger is an enjoyable tale that finds a young man on an unexpected journey that will challenge beliefs and encourage growth.
"Swords & Riches" is the creation of published author Chad Shenberger.
Shenberger shares, "In the world of Zera, even a simple journey can hold the promise of becoming a great adventure.
"Sometimes God uses adversity as a way to make us mature. Alastor finds this out the hard way when he becomes separated from his father after an accident. With the only way for him to reunite with his father being to travel across the continent, he must race against the clock and arrive before the end of a strict deadline.
"A long and difficult journey awaits him. He is forced to confront physical exhaustion, mental confusion, and a host of unknown dangers that seek to destroy him. In the midst of these trials, he meets new friends and mentors that give him insight into important Christian values. With their encouragement, he gains the strength of character to never give up and learns that no matter how hopeless the situation may seem, he must trust the Lord's guidance to see him through.
"Despite the challenges he may face, Alastor is sure that he can reach his destination in time. And perhaps with a bit of luck, learn what it means to be a man along the way.
"All things work together for good for those who are called according to His purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Shenberger's new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see what awaits Alastor.
Shenberger provides an immersive tale that will draw readers in from the start as they settle in to enjoy a faith-based adventure of a lifetime.
