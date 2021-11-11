PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, and the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 first-round draft pick, Najee Harris, are pleased to announce their campaign to fight hunger this holiday season with Chaffin Luhana's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
Set for both Pittsburgh, PA and Hancock County, WV – two locations in which the firm has offices – Chaffin Luhana will use a contactless drive-through service to distribute turkeys on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18.
The event will serve as the first partnership between Chaffin Luhana, through its' Foundation, and Najee Harris, through his 'Da' Bigger Picture' Foundation, and will mark the firm's 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway.
Registration is available online on the firm's website (ChaffinLuhana.com/turkey-giveaway) for those in need of a turkey. Quantities are limited, so those in need of a holiday turkey are highly encouraged to register online, as well as to arrive early to pick up their turkeys. Turkeys will be available at the locations until they run out.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 3 PM – Hancock County, WV
Tomlinson Run State Park (Pool Parking Lot)
3391 Veterans Blvd.
New Cumberland, WV 26047
Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 PM – Pittsburgh, PA
DoubleTree Green Tree (Rear Parking Lot)
500 Mansfield Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
To register for a turkey, please visit: ChaffinLuhana.com/turkey-giveaway
"Many area families have been devastated by job losses and economic issues connected with the pandemic," says Eric Chaffin, Managing Partner of Chaffin Luhana. "We feel privileged to carry forward our commitment to support families in need with this annual event, and welcome anyone who needs a helping hand."
Over the years, Chaffin Luhana and the Chaffin Luhana Foundation have given back to the local communities by contributing support and donations to various nonprofits. Last year the Chaffin Luhana Foundation held its 2020 Turkey Giveaway, giving out hundreds of turkeys to those in need; in March 2020, the first height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation launched a similar event, '10k Sandwiches', distributing 10,000 sandwiches, as well as helping to distribute masks to more than 12,000 people in the Pittsburgh community.
Harris' Da' Bigger Picture Foundation focuses on assisting underserved families in reaching their highest potential, while providing tools and assistance to families facing challenging times. Key areas of focus include education, homelessness, addressing hunger and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills.
"There are a lot of ways I want to contribute to my community," said Harris. "I want to have a heavy focus on giving back to kids who are in need. I want to bring awareness to homelessness because I was once in that position. I want to help provide homeless shelters with resources and support. Partnering with the Chaffin Luhana Foundation was an easy-choice because of our shared values and missions in Pittsburgh."
"We are deeply grateful for the generous and timely support of Najee," said Founding Partner, Roopal Luhana. "By standing with the Chaffin Luhana Foundation, especially at a time when communities are being so hard hit, acts of support such as our annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference during the holiday season."
To learn more about the joint efforts of this partnership, please visit: ChaffinLuhana.com/Harris
About Chaffin Luhana
Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutor Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. With over 130 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide.
About The Chaffin Luhana Foundation:
Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana established The Chaffin Luhana Foundation in 2010 to honor their humble roots, to build upon the values of integrity and resilience instilled in them by their hardworking parents, and to carry out Chaffin Luhana's mission of Doing Good by Doing Right.™
A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation encourages the development of human potential and supports community empowerment through the endowment of funds to deserving recipients, the creation of community-based enrichment projects, and the support of important scientific research that meaningfully impacts the underprivileged and sick in society. For more information, please visit ChaffinLuhanaFoundation.org.
About Da' Bigger Picture Foundation:
Da' Bigger Picture Foundation was founded by Najee Harris with the mission to help families experiencing homelessness and to assist low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. Some of the key areas of focus are education, homelessness, addressing hunger and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills, as well as to advocate for public policies that alleviate poverty and promote the economic stability of low-income families. For more information, please visit Najee.net/pages/da-bigger-picture-foundation.
