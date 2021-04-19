PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, a national plaintiffs-only law firm with offices in Pittsburgh, is pleased to announce the launch of its first 'Teacher of the Month' outreach effort.
Chaffin Luhana's goal with this campaign is to draw attention to and raise awareness of incredible teachers in Pittsburgh who are truly changing the lives of the students they teach. To continue celebrating the work educators are doing to better their communities, Chaffin Luhana is planning on highlighting one teacher each month based on nominations made from students, parents, faculty, staff and peers throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas. Nominations can be made at ChaffinLuhana.com/Nominate.
In line with their mission of "Doing Good by Doing Right,™" the selected teacher will receive a $250 gift card, and the teacher's photo will be featured on one of Chaffin Luhana's billboards during the month of May.
"We wanted to find a way to highlight the teachers who work so hard for their students, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Eric Chaffin who is the Managing Partner of Chaffin Luhana. "With Teacher Appreciation Week being May 3rd through May 7th this year, it felt like the perfect time to launch this initiative and show our support for our local teachers."
This is the latest of Chaffin Luhana's community endeavors. The firm sponsors an annual Turkey Giveaway, organized the #10KSandwiches event at the start of the pandemic and is currently working with 3WS radio to recognize Pittsburghers doing good with a $100 award as part of its 'Good Deed of the Week' project.
