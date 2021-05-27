PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is pleased to announce, for the first time, RCCB has been ranked as a leading law firm in the 2021 Chambers USA guide for our work in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia & Surrounds. RCCB is considerably smaller and younger than the other firms ranked, making this recognition particularly meaningful. The Chambers USA guide, in existence since 1989, is considered to be the leading directory in the legal profession. Additionally, the guide recognizes highly-regarded Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr., for the first time, for Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, and esteemed Partner David Gitlin returns to the guide for the 14th year as a top-ranked attorney in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity.
According to Chambers USA, the firm's Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Group is an "experienced corporate team that handles domestic and cross-border transactions that advises on buyouts, divestitures and acquisitions as well as securities offerings. The Group represents clients from a variety of sectors including healthcare and technology." Among their strengths, clients commented that "they are patient and make sure we understand every nuance so that we can make educated decisions." Another client reports the team is "very responsive and very dedicated to providing creative and practical solutions."
John E. Royer, Jr. is described as having a "strong practice and is noted for advising clients on commercial and venture capital transitions." Sources say, "he is an excellent negotiator who is proactive in bringing up issues. He is a very good deal lawyer."
David Gitlin is noted for "frequently handling complex international corporate transactions. He garners praise for his additional expertise in venture capital matters." Sources report, "He de-bottlenecks negotiations by providing simple solutions to complex issues." Another client stated, "He is a good negotiator with an ability to find quick, advanced solutions during the transaction negotiation process."
John E. Royer, Jr. brings more than 30 years of business and corporate law experience to his clients, for whom he frequently serves as outside general counsel. He focuses his practice primarily on business and corporate law transactions and counseling for emerging growth technology and life science companies, executives, and investors, as well as middle-market and family-owned businesses. His practice encompasses mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital transactions, debt and equity offerings, licensing and technology contracting, fund formation and partnership and limited liability company operating agreements, as well as a wide range of business and commercial transactions, agreements and general business legal counseling.
David Gitlin has handled more than 300 M&A deals in 18 different countries as well as hundreds of venture capital and angel investments. Significant clients include large multinationals on cross-border deals, multi-generational private companies and venture-backed companies in planning and executing a liquidity event, U.S. companies seeking to expand overseas and foreign companies seeking to expand in the U.S., venture capital funds and angel investors, and scores of startups in all phases of their growth and development. International Work: David assists in a wide variety of cross-border matters including foreign companies seeking to conduct business or engage in transactions in the United States, as well as U.S. companies operating and investing abroad. He has particular expertise and experience representing U.S. and foreign companies and funds in cross-border M&A transactions and international joint ventures, licensing and distribution agreements.
Chambers and Partners is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers. Based in London, the guide ranks leading U.S. firms and attorneys based on in-depth research and interviews with attorneys' clients and peers. Chambers USA 2021 ranks more than 6,000 law firms and 18,000 lawyers across more than 50 practice areas/sectors on a state and national level. Chambers assesses attorneys on attributes most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. The Chambers USA guide is widely read by industry-leading companies and organizations nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.chambersandpartners.com.
