Philadelphia and Delaware IP lawyers ranked among top intellectual property practitioners in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that the firm again has been ranked among the top law firms in intellectual property law by Chambers USA, a leading legal ranking guide. In addition, the firm's Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware IP attorneys Martin G. Belisario, Ronald L. Panitch and Clark A. Jablon have been ranked individually for their prowess in IP law.
Chambers and Partners produces referral guides to leading lawyers around the world. Chambers' research teams evaluate law firms and individual lawyers on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by the client. Input is sought from both peers and clients.
Chambers ranked Panitch Schwarze in Band 3 and describes it as an "experienced IP boutique known for its wide-ranging capabilities in domestic and cross-border patent and trademark matters. Also regularly called upon for its expertise in copyright and domain name issues. Acts for clients in a wide range of industries including chemicals, consumer brands, electronics, life sciences and software."
Chambers commentary on the individually ranked attorneys includes:
- Martin Belisario "has noted expertise advising manufacturing and life sciences clients in the development of patent portfolios and in patent enforcement."
- Clark Jablon is "frequently called upon to advise on patent preparation and prosecution. He regularly represents clients in highly technical industries."
- Ronald Panitch, ranked as a senior statesperson, is "an experienced IP practitioner with expertise across a broad range of trademark and patent issues. He has a wealth of expertise in IP litigation and protection."
Belisario and Jablon are ranked in Band 4. To learn more, click here to visit the firm's profile on the Chambers USA website.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
