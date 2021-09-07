MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Philly, Isaac, and Gus Swinefeld: Montana's Three Little Pigs": an entertaining fable inspired by the wilds of Montana. "Philly, Isaac, and Gus Swinefeld: Montana's Three Little Pigs" is the creation of published author Charla Buford Bunker, a recipient of multiple state and national awards including National Board Certification, Toyota Tapestry, ING Innovative Teaching, Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching – Montana State Awardee, and meritorious awards from within the author's school district. She lives in Montana with her beloved husband on a hobby farm/ranch.
Bunker shares, "Relish a new spin on an old fable by visiting Montana's Lewis and Clark National Forest where they have pigs, wolves, and their own version of what really happened to the whimsical little pig brothers. Philly, Isaac, and Gus Swinefeld: Montana's Three Little Pigs details the brother's encounter with a big, bad, bully wolf. Montana wolves do not huff and puff, but this big, bad, bully wolf used fireworks stolen from the Fourth of July to bully others. In the end, the pigs are assisted by Johnny So Well and Big T. They not only save the day for the pigs but make the forest safe for critters, so they only need to be concerned about enjoying their meals rather than being a meal. At the end of the story Johnny So Well and Big T share true facts about wolves and pigs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charla Buford Bunker's new book is an engaging spin on a familiar children's tale.
The author presents an amusing and important lesson on bullying within this clever reimagining.
