"Standing on the Wings of Eagles: Leaving a Legacy from Generation to Generations": a potent narrative that explores generational bonds. "Standing on the Wings of Eagles: Leaving a Legacy from Generation to Generations" is the creation of published author Charlene D. Crawford and Co-Author Yvonne E. Crawford-Burns.
Crawford and Crawford-Burns share, "Charlene left a legacy for the family in her writings affirming the fact, 'We Are Standing on the Wings of Eagles.' The purpose of the book is to depict black life in contrast to suburban, inner city, especially black church life. Show the futility of diverse lifestyles. An integration of the personal and political—the past on the present. The book was written by the eldest sibling prior to her unexpected death. Three days prior to her death, on March 10, 2003, Charlene wrote the following in her personal journal:
My thoughts.
My plans.
My prayers.
"It is my prayer that everything I am, everything I hope to be, lines up with the perfect will of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene D. Crawford and Co-Author Yvonne E. Crawford-Burns's new book will engage the spirit of readers everywhere.
Crawford and Crawford-Burns present a robust tale of the importance of faith, family, and community.
