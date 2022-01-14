MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Water Series #1": an inspiring work for young believers. "Living Water Series #1" is the creation of published author Charlene Dance, a loving wife and devoted mother and a retired cosmetologist, retired special education specialist, and psychology instructor.
Dance shares, "London, a happy, free-spirited little girl, looked forward to going to school daily. She is so used to all the loud screams of the other little children walking around her and beside her. This morning was different. London seemed to be alone, and it was oddly peaceful. This day, London was able to hear what she may not have heard if the normal noise was around her. London's life was changed in one morning. She learned that in her quiet time, it is important to listen and be patient. London is pleased to share her story and to even become more enlightened through it all. London is faced with God's presence and taught how to be thankful even in the quiet times of unwavering life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene Dance's new book will delight the imagination as young readers discover an encouraging lesson.
Dance offers readers a unique opportunity to explore their faith within the pages of this imaginative work.
Consumers can purchase "Living Water Series #1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
