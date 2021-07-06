MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "RICH: Recovery in Christ Heals": a potent examination of addiction and spiritual recovery. "RICH: Recovery in Christ Heals" is the creation of published author Charlene Riettie, a minister who has lived a life of trying to assist those afflicted by addiction issues. Her husband struggled for twenty-two years with addiction before finally being able to break free.
Riettie shares, "A road to freedom for those struggling with addiction. You can be free!
"RICH: Recovery in Christ Heals is a biblical manual for those struggling with addiction(s) to set them free through the word of God and train them to show others how to be free. This manual does not compete with the clinical or secular programs, but my objective in writing this is to work alongside these programs toward reaching a common goal.
"What is addiction? Dictionary.com defines addiction as "the state of being enslaved to a habit or practice or to something that is psychologically or physically habit-forming, as narcotics, to such an extent that its cessation causes severe trauma." This book has eight levels so that the person battling, will have a mindset of progression instead of regression.
"We believe in what John 8:36 says that who the Son (Jesus) sets free is free indeed. In these teachings, different Bible versions are referred for clearer understanding such as New International Version (NIV), King James Version (KJV), New King James Bible (NKJV), New American Standard Bible (NASB), Amplified Bible (AMP), and the Message Bible (MSG)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene Riettie's new book is a helpful manual for those seeking to break the cycle of addiction.
The author's personal experience and deep faith provide a basis for the carefully detailed manual created in hopes of assisting others.
View a synopsis of "RICH: Recovery in Christ Heals" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "RICH: Recovery in Christ Heals" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "RICH: Recovery in Christ Heals," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
