"Through the Glass Darkly" from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles "Chuck" Stigelman is a moving memoir that explores the author's most cherished and influential moments that have shaped a life of determined faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through the Glass Darkly": a potent autobiographical work. "Through the Glass Darkly" is the creation of published author Charles "Chuck" Stigelman, an associate pastor at Haddon Heights Baptist Church in New Jersey. Stigelman has been married to his wife, Ora, for sixty years, and together they have four children, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Former Fire Fighter Stigelman shares, "A good portion of my life was spent looking at life through, what seemed to be, tragic circumstances over which I had little control. Societal sorrows clouded my vision, like peering through a glass partition clouded by smoke. I never saw clearly how I could help others definitely. Once I stopped trying and started trusting in the one who could, my life's course changed drastically. It is truly stated, 'Jesus never fails!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles "Chuck" Stigelman's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers witness Stigleman's most personal moments.
Pastor Chuck shares a poignant and encouraging look back on a life lived in faith and determination to help those in need.
