MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 -- "Thoughts: Tools for Practical Living and Building Better Relationships": an enjoyable arrangement of tips and tricks for personal growth and healthier connections. "Thoughts: Tools for Practical Living and Building Better Relationships" is the creation of published authors Charles E. and Mary A. Sampson, childhood sweethearts from Louisiana who wed in 1969 and went on to have two children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Charles retired as a Community Service Officer with the Seattle Police Department after thirty-seven years in 2009. Mary retired from working as an Administrative Staff Analyst for the City of Seattle in 2008.
The Sampsons share, "This book contains miscellaneous proverbs (taken from the Bible, in the book of Proverbs) and practical thoughts that could lead to practical living and building better relationships. Also, in the book, you will find affirmation statements that will assure positive results, and nullification responses to negative thoughts, consequently ending in negative results.
"There is also a chapter containing humor. Laughter does wonders. The more we can find laughter, in all likelihood, the more our minds and spirits will be uplifted. In the book of Proverbs 17:22 (TLB), it says, 'A cheerful heart does good like medicine, but a broken spirit makes one sick.' Unlike depression, which drains you and zaps all of your energy.
"We found that during some of our gloomy days, laughter really works. Although laughter will not remove the stressors, it will bring some relief to the stress. It's merely impossible to laugh and be angry at the same time. One overrides the other, however, we are in control of which one prevails. To this day, laughter is the best medicine on the market. What's so wonderful and unique about laughter is that it's potent, costs nothing and can be refilled as often as you wish. We should make a valiant effort to complain less and laugh more.
"Thoughts is a book that is filled with many positive statements and provides solutions to diverse problems. If applied correctly, the thoughts and proverbs in this book will ensure a positive impact on one's life. Also, after reading this book, an imprint will be left on your heart."
Charles E. and Mary A. Sampson's new book is an enjoyable exploration of important lessons found within Proverbs.
The Sampsons hope to encourage others as they work to develop and nurture relationships that will last as intended.
