MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Revelation(s) for the Rapture-Ready: Second Edition": a profound writing that is a consistent and organic assimilation of God's Words in comparison with the scholars who make complex understanding of the books. "Revelation(s) for the Rapture-Ready: Second Edition" is the creation of published author Charles E. Saunders, Jr., a Christian teacher, a husband, and a father.
Saunders shares, "For the inquiring reader who senses that the "catching up" of the Church is imminent, I guarantee that this book will challenge many of the conventional constructs on the subject. Written in an easy, layman-like, and personable format, you will not be encumbered with deep theological terminology and extra-biblical references used by many. You will be asked to go with me as I dismantle what people have made complicated by restoring a basic TRUTH: that the books of Genesis and Revelation are, indeed 'bookends,' and one must 'grasp the one without letting go of the other in order to come forth with both of them.'
"My hope is that my presentation will advance and affirm the love and commitment that God has for His chosen people (the Jews), His adopted people (the Gentiles), and the whole world that He sent His Son to redeem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles E. Saunders, Jr.'s new book is an enlightening material that allows readers to fully understand and grasp the books of the basic truth, create a more intimate relationship with God, and listen to His calling.
View a synopsis of "Revelation(s) for the Rapture-Ready: Second Edition" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Revelation(s) for the Rapture-Ready: Second Edition" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Revelation(s) for the Rapture-Ready: Second Edition," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
