MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Is a Journey": an engaging arrangement of inspiring poems. "Life Is a Journey" is the creation of published author Charles Filson. Filson was born in 1953, the third of seven sons, who later went on to become a Special Olympics bowling coach.
Filson shares, "The poems inside are mostly about one's journey through life and how God helps you to get over the obstacles, which might be put in your way as you travel from childhood to adulthood and beyond.
"We were never promised an easy life, but we were promised we wouldn't walk it alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Filson's new book offers readers a collection of poetry that explores a variety of topics.
Filson's lifelong love for creative writing is apparent within the pages of this inspiring collection.
