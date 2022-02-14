MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Radically Apostolic: The Reality, the Journey, and the Reward of the Call of God!": an inspiring exploration of faith, God's word, and the calling that has driven the author's life. "Radically Apostolic: The Reality, the Journey, and the Reward of the Call of God!" is the creation of published author Charles G. Robinette, who serves as a United Pentecostal Church International appointed missionary to Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Austria alongside his loving wife and two beloved daughters.
Robinette shares, "'Radically Apostolic isn't just a book that Charles Robinette has written; it is a life that he has lived, with his wonderful wife Stacey and their precious girls at his side. I encourage you to join them on the journey and to become all that God has called you to be.' —Pastor Raymond Woodward
'Radically Apostolic tells a captivating story of fierce storms and astonishing destinations. For the Christian who might be feeling a holy discontent in the harbor, this book will serve as a map for your journey. My faith soared as I read this book. I pray yours will too.' —Pastor Aaron Soto
'Brother Robinette stretches us all to see the infinite possibilities that come with being radically apostolic.' —Bishop Joel N. Holmes"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles G. Robinette's new book will encourage and challenge readers in their faith.
Robinette shares a powerful message paired with personal reflections and testimonials for the consideration of new and established believers.
Consumers can purchase "Radically Apostolic: The Reality, the Journey, and the Reward of the Call of God!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
