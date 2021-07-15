MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Santa's Thirty-Five-Year Sleigh Ride: Memoirs of a Professional Career as Santa Claus": a joyful story of a professional Santa Claus, who portrays the Christmas icon and brings joy to children all around. "Santa's Thirty-Five-Year Sleigh Ride: Memoirs of a Professional Career as Santa Claus" is the creation of published author Charles Jeffrey Noel, Sr., a professional Santa Claus.
Noel, Sr. shares, "The title of my book, Santa's Thirty-Five-Year Sleigh Ride: Memoirs of a Professional Career as Santa Claus, will bring warmth and happiness to the readers as they learn of the twists and turns of becoming a Christmas icon. It will also bring a message of hope for a better world.
"To me, children are special, and they deserve to be happy. At first contact, I have no idea of their background or their circumstances. I just do my best to make them feel like the most important person in the world. The few minutes they have with me (as Santa Claus) might very well be the only time during the entire year that they feel special, important, and loved.
"My memoirs are full of interesting stories, sad stories and true tales of surprising adventures and events in the life of a modern-day Santa Claus. Since I love humor, and I think that most people do, I have included my most memorable stories that are memorable because of the humor involved. And perhaps some of my favorite memories will become some of yours as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Jeffrey Noel, Sr.'s new book will bring the readers warmth and joy as they follow one man's journey as a Christmas icon.
