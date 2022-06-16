"The Ostrich and the Eagle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles L. Thomason is a creative and encouraging story that offers readers insight into the importance of how situations in life are approached.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ostrich and the Eagle": an engaging look into values and social issues. "The Ostrich and the Eagle" is the creation of published author Charles L. Thomason, a native of Georgia who entered the Air Force Reserve and later earned a master's degree in education from Clark Atlanta University.
Thomason shares, "The Ostrich and the Eagle is a story that promotes doing your best in anything and all things that you do, not letting fear and doubt about new ideas stop you from trying. The storyline is presented using an ostrich and an eagle as the dominant characters from their birth to adulthood. They are asked to make choices that do not go against their family beliefs, social laws, nor community morals. When asked to do something new, one of the characters response is always no and doesn't try, while the other character's response is, 'Yes, I will do my best.' This scenario illustrates how we are all presented with choices from childhood and throughout our lives. The moral focus is on being optimistic and intends to inspire positive thinking about one's abilities and possibilities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles L. Thomason's new book features enjoyable illustrations created by Winda Thomas.
Thomason shares a narrative for young readers that imparts helpful advice while also providing a charming adventure.
