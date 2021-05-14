MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Weight On God": a potent examination of faith. "Weight On God" is the creation of published author, Charles Pierce, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and proud misfit.
Pierce writes, "Weight on God is a reminder that the pain that we carry, endure, or even cause is will and shall always be forgivable.
Our God will use our failures, faults, and even our fears to form an unshakable faith that seeks him out in the most troubling of times.
Weight on God will walk you through depression, divorce, adultery, addiction, and incarceration.
This book is a gateway to self-discovery. It will help you to find and focus on an inner strength and courage that will not be doused by oppressive thoughts nor suicidal tendencies.
This book will help you to take your life back, give it new meaning, and put the joy back into living.
You might be thinking, 'Well, I am okay. I am not plagued by any of these things.' Well to you I say, keep living or perhaps search the faces of your family and friends.
Somewhere, someone, needs this book because they are hiding in addiction, heartbroken by divorce, caught in an adulterous relationship, or languishing behind prison walls.
Weight on God will help to free them, empower them, and give them back their lives.
This is not a self-help book. It is, however, a help-self book, its whole premise is about pulling yourself out of self-pity and placing the weight that we carry on the God that we trust.
When life has left you defeated, impatient, or in a hurry, step back and take a moment to wait on God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Pierce's new book asks readers to look inside themselves to overcome whatever obstacles have been placed in between them and their relationship with God.
With examples of hardships that are all too familiar to too many, Pierce draws readers into a world of faith, healing, and forgiveness.
