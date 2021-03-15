MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wisdom of Dirt: A Farmer's View of How Life Is from a Tractor Seat" gives a closer look into the life of the people who give life to things and feed the nation—the farmers. "Wisdom of Dirt: A Farmer's View of How Life Is from a Tractor Seat" is the creation of published author Charles Pike, a man who has lived his entire life nurturing crops and produce and providing sustenance to many.
Pike shares, "The American farmer is largely misunderstood as a career choice of hard work but lack the ability to contribute to the true meaning of life in everyday living. This book was written to help the nonfarmers (98 percent of the population) understand why and how farmers think and feel about living in a less complicated but 'common sense' way of life. It is written from a singular point of view (mine) but with the knowledge that I have grown up and managed a fourth-generation farm that has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and runaway inflation of the 1980s and the major economic corrections in the early 2000s. This book was written mostly for future generations in my own family, but the life lessons learned from a seventy-year-old farmer apply to anyone who wants to live a 'common sense' life. Enjoy the Wisdom of Dirt."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Pike's new book is an eye-opening piece that offers readers a deeper understanding of the work and the lives of hardworking farmers.
