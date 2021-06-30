MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Calendar of Scriptures: A Collection of Bible Verses": a creative opportunity for spiritual growth. "Calendar of Scriptures: A Collection of Bible Verses" is the creation of published author Charles S. Lady, an octogenarian born in 1934 who continues to enjoy life and seeks to spread God's word.
Lady shares, "From a child, reading the Bible was part of our family's morning devotion. Continuing to this day, reading from the Bible is part of my daily schedule. Throughout the Old and New Testaments, so much wisdom, guidance, and hope has been given for our lives to this day, not only for our lives now, but preparing us for eternity.
"With this as a foundation, a desire to share God's word through a variety of venues began to grow within me. With the passing of each day, and age and health taking its toll, this Calendar of Scriptures devotional may well be one of my last endeavors. Words of the Bible will never pass away. (Matthew 24:35) Throughout history, and still today, there are those willing to lay down their lives for the Bible.
"The concept of Calendar of Scriptures, is simply using dates of the calendar as a guide for choosing Bible verses. January 1st equals 1/1. December 31st equals 12/31. The 1st number represents the month and the 2nd number represents the day of the month. The devotional begins with Genesis and ends with Revelation. I have strived to use at least one verse from every book and writer. Each day has a line for birthdays and anniversaries. Here and there throughout the book are lines for writing down thoughts that may come when reading. What may help as well is remembering references to a Bible verse. June 9th is one example for me— Psalm 6:9.
"The devotional uses an Old Testament and New Testament verse for each day, and a verse from Psalm and Proverbs, for as many verses as that chapter may have for that month. Hopefully this will not be your only devotional reading. I continue to use it as part of my reading and am often moved how the Holy Spirit touches my spirit in a fresh way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles S. Lady's new book is an enjoyable opportunity for developing one's faith.
The author provides a detailed daily devotional along with space to record a special event relevant to the day.
