MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 -- "To Be or Not to Be?: Women in Ministry & Leadership": a thought-provoking piece that tackles a controversial topic that has divided the church—the role of women in the Christian faith and the church. "To Be or Not to Be?: Women in Ministry & Leadership" is the creation of published author Charles Schulze, a pastor who has been researching and studying genuine biblical spirituality for the past 35 years.
Schulze shares, "Now when it comes to women in the kingdom and their new standing in Christ Jesus. What was once true under the curse is now no longer true in Christ. A change has been made when we move from under the Law to now being under Grace. The curse is lifted! The status of women under the Law has changed. In Christ, believing women have moved out from under the Law into the kingdom. Paul states in Col.1:12-14 that a translation has occurred. The word translation suggests a change in position, status, and location. The New Covenant reveals that under grace the status or standing (position or rank) of believing women has now changed. Now, no longer under the curse of sin: and now finding a new status and a new identity in Christ Jesus! The old has given way to the new! The new has given new meaning to the old! Being translated out from under the curse into a new position held in Christ Jesus.
"What God did only for a few, in times past, he will now do for all in the present time. What God did only for the Jews, under the Old Covenant, he will now do as well for the Gentiles in the New Covenant. What was once enjoyed only by the free, under the dispensation of the giving of the Law, is now enjoyed by all (slave and free) in the dispensation of Grace. What was once held only by men in the past (under the curse) is now held by all (both men and women) in the present and in the church through the power and ministry of the Holy Spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Schulze's new book is an eye-opening piece that aims to find a unifying answer to a divisive topic that has plagued the church and the Christian faith for many centuries.
Through his book, Schulze hopes to help readers better understand the scriptures to transform old mindsets and work toward a more modern, more inclusive, stronger, and more united church.
