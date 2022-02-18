MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Listening to God": a potent reminder of God's promise. "Listening to God" is the creation of published author Charles Wilcox, a former Sunday School teacher, deacon, and trustee who served in the Air Force.
Wilcox shares, "There came a time in my life when I began to question everything even my relationship with God. God replied by telling me to start listening to his Son. You ever get your mine on something and can't shake it off. This is how God talks to us. I wiped the dust off my old Bible and began to read. In it Jesus says with His help everything about my life will improve as I try to be the person God wants me to become. I don't know how much longer I'll be able to write I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, yet it is good with my soul."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Wilcox's new book is an inspiring opportunity for reflection as readers consider the tenets discussed within.
Wilcox shares in hopes of helping others nurture a relationship with God and to experience spiritual growth.
