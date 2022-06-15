"Taking Authority in Your Life: The Power of the Spoken Word" from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Zaagsma is a thoughtful discussion of making changes within one's life in order to live with purpose, power, and joy.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Taking Authority in Your Life: The Power of the Spoken Word": a hopeful and encouraging approach to taking control. "Taking Authority in Your Life: The Power of the Spoken Word" is the creation of published author Charles Zaagsma, a loving husband and father who is a former correctional officer and US Army and Air Force veteran.
Zaagsma shares, "Achieve lifelong goals and dreams you have long given up on. Learn how to deal wisely in the affairs of life. Be more successful at anything you tackle. Learn how what you say about it really matters.
"Take your authority over your life, reject what is not for you, and focus on, speak, and get more desirable outcomes. Author is the root of the word authority, and as the majority contributor to the story of your life, how you tell your story is of the utmost importance. Life has given you circumstances, and God has given you potential. But what you do and say determine your destination. Are you living and telling a story of defeat or victory?
"Author, life coach, motivator, and faith teacher Chuck Zaagsma explains the tactics and strategies he used to overcome lifelong addictions and overcome what seemed insurmountable odds to fix his broken mental and physical health and improve every area of his life.
"You, too, can live your best life ever, the life God designed you to live. Chuck teaches the power of the spoken word and the strategies he used to completely transform his life to where it is virtually unrecognizable from who and where he was. If you think something you want is impossible but don't want to give up on your dream, this book is for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Zaagsma's new book offers personal reflection on the author's experiences and a powerful message of hope.
Consumers can purchase "Taking Authority in Your Life: The Power of the Spoken Word" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Taking Authority in Your Life: The Power of the Spoken Word," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing