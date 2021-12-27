MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Morning Star and the Red Dragon": an exciting narrative that balances faith and fantasy. "Morning Star and the Red Dragon" is the creation of published author Charlotte Dickison, a loving wife who graduated from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in 1970.
Dickison shares, "Morning Star and the Red Dragon is one whopper of a story told by a grandpa to his grandson. Christian fiction describing the lives of angelic sci-fi characters in the spiritual world of Paradise, combined with Grandpa's family experiences filled with humor, drama, and mystery creates a fascinating read for teenagers and adults.
"Morning Star is the main character based loosely on the Bible. A fictional character story of celestial beings in the spiritual realm. Residents in the spiritual universe are individuals aware of their existence, possessing their own personalities designed with specific talents and purpose. Grandpa's story reveals a creative glimpse into the mystical world of the spiritual universe and culminates into a unique spin on the creation story, blending biblical, extrabiblical, archeological, and historical evidence.
"Grandpa and his identical twin brother have experienced numerous hilarious, fascinating life situations; their stories are sprinkled throughout the book, adding a charming family spin. Additionally, Grandpa cleverly weaves story threads about family members' life experiences while serving in the military; however, most of the stories originated from Grandpa's creative imagination. Overall, a thoroughly thrilling, entertaining book packed with intriguing stories about people's lives filled with drama and mystery."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlotte Dickison's new book is an entertaining and enjoyable fiction that takes readers on an imaginative adventure.
Dickison's novel is a fine balance of family, faith, and fantasy that will delight and entertain readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Morning Star and the Red Dragon" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Morning Star and the Red Dragon," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
