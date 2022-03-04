MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mind of the Imprisonment: Insights on Finding a Spiritual Nature": a thought-provoking argument for the power of the mind in connection to one's faith. "Mind of the Imprisonment: Insights on Finding a Spiritual Nature" is the creation of published author Chaz Wilburn.
Wilburn shares, "As we move along in this century, many of us as men and women have encountered some type of destructible traits in our lives, whether it may be turmoil, adversity, mental illness, persecution, or even slavery.
"In fact, many of us of our loved ones will suffer from these destructible traits while being incarcerated physically with the ability to gain a imprison mind. While on the other hand, those who are in the free world can also be in prison, not physically but in the aspects of a mental prison, which can allow them to feel as if they were actually incarcerated physically.
"Chaz Wilburn paints the naked truth on how the mind element works while being incarcerated as well as those who are doing time in the free world. From experience Chaz Wilburn has encountered, the extreme measures of obtaining a imprison mind out in the free world as well as being incarcerated. He gives us his story and others to manifest how important it is to gain a sincere interest in God and to overcome the containment of a imprison mind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaz Wilburn's new book will challenge and encourage as readers explore the concept of spiritual imprisonment.
Wilburn offers readers a carefully constructed narrative that presents encouraging spiritual knowledge drawn from the author's personal experiences.
Consumers can purchase "Mind of the Imprisonment: Insights on Finding a Spiritual Nature" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mind of the Imprisonment: Insights on Finding a Spiritual Nature," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing